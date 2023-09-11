BJP aims to induct one lakh ‘Modi Mitras’ from Kerala

September 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui has said that one lakh people from Kerala will be inducted as ‘Modi Mitras’ to the party cadre to be groomed as “committed leaders”.

He told the media on Monday that a large number of people, particularly the youth, admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, they might not be able to work for the party because of certain limitations. Such people could become members of the ‘Modi Mitra’ initiative, he said. They would be issued a certificate of recognition.

In the initial phase in the State, it was being launched in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kozhikode districts. The target would be to enroll at least 5,000 such people from each of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddiqui said the morcha would strive to eliminate the false fear created in the minds of the Muslim and Christian communities in Kerala against the BJP. Asked about the outreach programme launched by the party to attract minorities, he said it was progressing well. Mr. Siddiqui claimed that minorities were being appointed as party functionaries in districts. On the defeat of the BJP candidate in Puthuppally, an Assembly segment with a sizeable minority population, he admitted that the party had its weaknesses which would be addressed.