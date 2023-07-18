ADVERTISEMENT

BJP activists arrested on charge of assaulting CPI(M) worker

July 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Four Bharatiya Janata Party workers have been arrested on charge of assaulting with an intention to kill a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker, who allegedly questioned them for destroying the party’s flagpost, at Athikoth in Kasaragod, on Tuesday.

The victim, Krishnan, 33, a CPI(M) worker, was allegedly attacked on the head with a beer bottle. In the incident, the Hosdurg police arrested M. Sujith, 24; P. Nandala ,20; M. Vipin, 27; and K.E. Ashwin, 20.

In the complaint, Krishnan said that he was attacked by the accused at his house at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday. His brother Unnikrishnan, who went to stop the assaulters, was also allegedly beaten up.

Based on the statement given by Krishnan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Hosdurg police has registered cases against nine others

