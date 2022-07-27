BJP activist murder: police steps up vigil in border areas

July 27, 2022 17:53 IST

THE Yuva Morcha leader was killed at Sulia in Dakshina Kannada

Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena has said the police have stepped vigil in the borders areas between Kasaragod and Karnataka to arrest and prevent any of those involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janatha Party Yuva Morcha activist Praveen, a resident of Nettaru at Sulia in Dakshina Kannada, from trying to cross into the district.

On Tuesday, three persons, who arrived in a two-wheeler hacked to death Praveen as he prepared to leave for home from the poultry farm he runs. Praveen was rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Saxena said that Kasaragod shared a border with Karnataka and there were possibilities that those behind the crime might enter through the check post. But they were keeping a close vigil to thwart any such attempts.

"Karnataka police have sought our help and we will extend all support required to nab the culprits behind the crime. However, they have no such reports that those involved in crimes came in the vehicle registered in Kerala," he added.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kananda Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane has formed four teams to trace the assailants.