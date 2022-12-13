BJP accuses UDF of collaborating with LDF to clip Governor’s wings as Chancellor of varsities

December 13, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Tuesday accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of throwing opposition ethos to the wind and shamelessly collaborating with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to oust the Governor as Chancellor of State varsities.

He warned the government to brace itself for aggressive anti-government protests to protect universities’ jurisdictional and intellectual autonomy.

Mr. Surendran said the UDF paved the way for the government to impose the communist agenda on the State’s higher education sector. “Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan should quit his current post and join the government as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s deputy”, he said.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) browbeat Congress into supporting the Bill. The LDF chose the legislative route to circumscribe the Chancellor’s role as ombudsman of varsities after earning criticism and censure from the Supreme Court for posting conformist Vice-Chancellors beholden to the CPI(M) in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Mr Surendran said the Bill would not stand legal scrutiny. It challenged the rule of law and SC orders, which were the law of the land.

