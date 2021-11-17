BJP accuses SDPI of imperilling communal peace

Thiruvananthapuram

17 November 2021 18:48 IST

State president Surendran terms it a ‘terrorist’ outfit

BJP State president K. Surendran has accused the SDPI of undermining communal peace in Kerala by unleashing trained assassins against members of nationalist organisations.

Inaugurating a BJP march to protest against the murder of RSS worker Sanjith in Palakkad, Mr. Surendran termed the SDPI a “terrorist organisation”. He said the SDPI acted as the cat’s paw of the CPI(M)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The CPI(M)-SDPI gambit was to deny the BJP and RSS workers political space and organisational freedom in Kerala by unleashing a terror campaign against committed workers and their families.

Advertising

Advertising

Both parties were in cahoots in scores of local bodies in the State. The State police were yet to make any arrests in the Sanjith murder case. They were soft-pedalling the investigation at the behest of their political masters, he said.

Misleading probe

Mr. Surendran said the police’s chance discovery of murder weapons purportedly used to kill Sanjith could be an SDPI ploy to mislead the probe. “No honest investigation has taken place so far,” he said.

The SDPI’s mafia-style hit-and-run operations had claimed the lives of two RSS activists in Kerala in the past 10 days. The police have made no headway in both cases. he alleged.

Mr. Surendran said scores of textile shops and hotels were SDPI fronts. The establishment employed radicalised youth who doubled as assailants for the “terrorist” organisation. The hit teams were also enforcers of a “halal culture” alien to Kerala.

Mr. Surendran asked the Government to rein in the SDPI or face public wrath. He said nationalist parties knew how to protect their own. The SDPI had let loose terror against RSS/BJP workers in Palakkad, and the district police remained a mute witness. During the LDF reign, the SDPI killed RSS workers with impunity, and many cases remained undetected.

NIA probe

The State police should book Sanjith's killers under UAPA and hand the case over to the NIA, he said.

State general secretaries George Kurien, C. Krishnakumar, P. Sudheer, State vice president C. Sivankutty and State secretaries Karamana Jayan and S. Suresh also spoke.