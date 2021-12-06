BJP accuses PFI of communal provocation

Thiruvananthapuram

06 December 2021 18:22 IST

CPI(M) urges public not to fall for divisive propaganda unleashed by fundamentalists

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of laying the ground for a communal conflagration in Kerala.

BJP State secretary P. Sudhir said PFI activists had attempted to create enmity between two sets of people in Pathanamthitta by forcibly making local school students wear badges emblazoned with the name of a 16th-century conqueror. The alleged incident happened at Kottangal. Mr. Sudhir named the school.

He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of giving free rein to ‘Islamist’ forces in Kerala. The CPI(M) was playing votebank politics. The ruling party was in alliance with the PFI, and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in several Left Democratic Front (LDF) ruled local bodies.

Mr. Vijayan’s endorsement of the plot to impose a ‘halal’ culture in Kerala had emboldened radical Islamists.

The fear of such forces had prevented General Education Minister V. Sivankutty from publishing the names of government and public-aided school teachers who had resisted COVID-19 vaccination for religious reasons. Mr. Sudhir said Islamist forces had encouraged vaccine resistance in society.

CPI(M) warning

At a local party conference, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan warned the public against falling for the divisive propaganda unleashed by extreme fringe elements on either side of the religious spectrum. He said both groups were seeking to stoke communal passion for the political dividend.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was speaking in the tone of the revanchist Jamaat-e-Islami. It infused politics into religion by urging believers to organise protest meetings in mosques to oppose the LDF government’s move to bring accountability and transparency in appointments to the Waqf Board.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sought to demonise the Muslim community by attacking ‘halal’ food habits. The RSS had erroneously attempted to portray ‘halal’ practised by observant Muslims as a symbol of the Islamisation of society.

Mr. Balakrishnan said such revanchist forces did not address the livelihood needs of the people. The CPI(M) would limit their influence in society through grassroots level political work.