BJP accuses LDF-controlled LSGIs of siphoning off funds meant for SC/ST welfare

October 12, 2023 - Thiruvananthapuram

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) of siphoning off funds meant for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) welfare.

It is poised to open a new battlefront against the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] by organising a march to LDF-controlled LSGI offices on November 1. The BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha will spearhead the agitation.

A purported Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) finding that authorities siphoned off funds earmarked for SC/ST welfare in five Corporations, nine municipalities and 50 block panchayats in Kerala has animated the BJP.

The BJP alleged the “organised theft and illegal diversion” deprived lakhs of SC/ST families of government funds earmarked for housing, construction of study rooms, laptops and educational grants.

The morcha also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged fraud, which supposedly involved the illegal diversion of Central government funds.

The BJP said the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation, set up to aid bamboo workers who hailed from the Scheduled Caste Sambava community, had failed its beneficiaries dismally.

The corporation has diverted bamboo harvested from forests to Tamil Nadu for a high profit instead of supplying the raw material to the Sambava community, who make utensils and handicrafts from the produce, it alleged.

Intending to squeeze profits, the corporation purchases bamboo at a high cost from private plantations and supplies the raw material to traditional Sambava artisans at an exaggerated price. Moreover, it has yet to spend the funds the Central Bamboo Mission allocated.

The BJP Morcha will lay siege to the Bamboo Corporation headquarters and its district office on November 14 and 15. It will also observe the 160th birth anniversary of revered Sambava leader and social reformer Kavarikulamkantan Kumaran Acharyan on October 25.

The BJP’s Statewide agitation against corruption in the cooperative sector would dovetail with the morcha’s protest campaign.

On Thursday, BJP State president K. Surendran held past and serving Cooperation Ministers responsible for the entrenched corruption in cooperative banks and other institutions.

At a press conference in Kottayam, Mr. Surendran said the BJP would bring lakhs of cooperative society members “swindled of their savings” by CPI(M) controlled cooperative sector banks under a single anti-corruption umbrella.

He said the Karuvannur bank had diverted funds to save Rubco, another cooperative institution felled by CPI(M)’s corruption, and “forgot about the money”.

Mr. Surendran said actor Suresh Gopi’s march to the corruption-ridden and bankrupt Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank was merely a precursor to the impending Statewide campaign.

