BJP accuses LDF, Congress of adjustment politics

June 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing the CPI(M) of pursuing `the politics of adjustment’ with the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K.Surendran said here on Saturday that the Left Democratic Front government was deliberately slowing down the corruption cases against the Congress leadership in Kerala.

“Even though the government has all the evidence regarding the collection of foreign funds by V.D. Satheesan, no action is being taken. The case against the KPCC president K. Sudhakaran is too progressing slowly and this suggests how the government and the opposition are adjusting for each other. Both fronts, at the same time, are also standing together against investigations by central agencies,’’ he said.

The BJP is planning a campaign highlighting the issue and the party’s national president J.P. Nadda will be attending a protest in this connection, while visiting Thiruvananathapuram on June 25 to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Union government.

Mr.Surendran also acused the CPI(M) of exerting preassure to overturn the cases of forgery and examination fraud involving SFI leaders.

Holding that the State government was responsible for the fall in rubber prices, he also pointed out that the rice farmers would not benefit from the increase in support price of rice announced by the Union government as the State government was not ready to pay up its share.

