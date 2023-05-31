ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses Kerala government of giving clean chit to Secretariat employees who protested against Governor

May 31, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president V.V. Rajesh on Wednesday accused the government of giving a clean chit to seven government employees who participated in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) siege of Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Rajesh and other leaders had petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that the employees violated service rules. He alleged that they had signed their attendance at the Secretariat and then joined the political protest. Mr. Rajesh also provided Raj Bhavan with video evidence of their presence at the protest site.

Mr. Khan referred the matter to the State government. Mr. Rajesh said the government absolved the errant staff of any wrongdoing. He said the BJP would move the High Court against the administration’s decision.

