BJP accuses Kerala CM of attempting scuttle probe against daughter’s firm

February 09, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

V.D. Satheesan is colluding with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to sabotage the ongoing investigation, alleges BJP State chief

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran here on Friday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to scuttle the ongoing investigation into his daughter’s firm, Exalogic, in a kickback scam.

Addressing the media, Mr. Surendran asked why the Chief Minister should intervene if his hands were clean. “After the attempts to scuttle investigation by sending the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation to the Kerala High Court failed, the company owned by his daughter has approached the Karnataka High Court. The Chief Minister’s statement that his daughter launched the company using the pension received by her mother has already been proved false,’’ he said.

He accused the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of colluding with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to sabotage the investigation. “The brain behind Exalogic approaching the Karnataka High Court must be Mr. Satheesan. We seriously doubt that he too received a share of the kickbacks,” alleged Mr. Surendran.

Holding that the State’s public sector units were facing a crisis, he said many of these units were being sold to shell companies.

