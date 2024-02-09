GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP accuses Kerala CM of attempting scuttle probe against daughter’s firm

V.D. Satheesan is colluding with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to sabotage the ongoing investigation, alleges BJP State chief

February 09, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran here on Friday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to scuttle the ongoing investigation into his daughter’s firm, Exalogic, in a kickback scam.

Addressing the media, Mr. Surendran asked why the Chief Minister should intervene if his hands were clean. “After the attempts to scuttle investigation by sending the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation to the Kerala High Court failed, the company owned by his daughter has approached the Karnataka High Court. The Chief Minister’s statement that his daughter launched the company using the pension received by her mother has already been proved false,’’ he said.

He accused the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan of colluding with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to sabotage the investigation. “The brain behind Exalogic approaching the Karnataka High Court must be Mr. Satheesan. We seriously doubt that he too received a share of the kickbacks,” alleged Mr. Surendran.

Holding that the State’s public sector units were facing a crisis, he said many of these units were being sold to shell companies.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.