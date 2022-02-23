BJP accuses CM of misleading Assembly

Party blames CPI(M), extremist forces for political violence

Party blames CPI(M), extremist forces for political violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement in the Assembly about political murders is a brazen lie and an attempt, albeit weak, to pull the wool over the eyes of the people.

Mr. Vijayan had tried to heap blame on the BJP for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] orchestrated political violence. For one, he had blamed the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the murder of CPI(M) worker Sandeep in Thiruvalla.

However, the police case was that Sandeep had died in a violent fratricidal feud between local CPI(M) activists, Mr. Surendran said on Wednesday.

Mr. Vijayan had claimed that the RSS had assassinated four CPI(M) workers in Alappuzha. "No CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha knows who were the victims or when the killings had occurred," he said.

Mr. Vijayan had glossed over that CPI(M) workers had killed the Twenty20 worker at Kizhakambalam in Ernakulam.

Infighting between CPI(M) factions had incited the country bomb attack, which claimed the life of an attendee at a marriage in Kannur last week. The party had assassinated an RSS worker at Haripad recently.

Mr. Vijayan had played the role of a CPI(M) local secretary. He had merely parroted the lies spread by CPI(M) 's newspaper Deshabhimani.

In the past four months, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M), often acting in cahoots, had robbed the lives of four RSS activists.

The CPI(M) used extremist outfits as proxies to kill RSS workers. As many as 25 RSS workers had fallen victim to the CPI(M) or their extremist friends since Mr. Vijayan assumed power in 2016. Mr. Surendran said the police feared entering the dens of extremist outfits because of their kinship with the ruling CPI(M).