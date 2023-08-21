Bitterness in I-group over Congress’s denial of CWC post to Chennithala

August 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

A growing feeling that Congress high command passed over senior leader Ramesh Chennithala for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) seat has reportedly triggered palpable bitterness in the I-group that arguably commands considerable heft at the party’s grassroots level.

Moreover, I-group loyalists suggested that Congress accommodated strident critics of the party in the CWC while side-lining Mr. Chennithala, who had “never deviated from the high command’s line”.

Mr. Chennithala has brushed away imputations that the high command had side-lined him for relatively junior candidates, including Sashi Tharoor, MP, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and, instead, dished out a permanent invitee post he held 19 years before.

Mr. Chennithala said the Puthupally campaign commanded his attention. Other matters were secondary.

However, he appeared to hint that he would break his silence after the by-election on September 5.

Meanwhile, the jury was out on whether Mr Chennithala would convey his “grievance” to the high command.

Congress also seemed fearful that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) could seize on the matter to portray the Opposition party as a divided house in front of voters in Puthupally.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal attempted to end the “speculations” by giving the impression that everything was in order in the party.

Mr. Venugopal praised Mr. Chennithala as a senior leader of high national stature. “Congress will solve any difficulty or grievance Mr Chennithala flags. It is an in-house kitchen matter. Congress has the ability to solve them amicably”.

Mr. Venugopal suggested that the High Command considered Mr. Chennithala for larger roles.

Congress leaders suggested that the CWC promotions were by the leadership’s decision to transform the party into an expansive tent that accommodated leaders from different religions, castes, regions and ages. The party had reserved 50% promotions for backward classes and SC/ST members.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr Chennithala had no displeasure over the current CWC list. He said Mr Chennithala would abide by the AICC’s decision. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran also echoed a similar line.

