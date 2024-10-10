Bisons keep Kulathupuzha village on tenterhooks

Parts of Kulathupuzha village are witnessing an unprecedented situation as bison herds has been making their way to residential areas, triggering fear and panic.

Since a couple of bison attacks were reported from the area recently, their presence has generated extreme anxiety among school-going children. “A group of bisons were spotted near Kulathupuzha town this week and they were hardly 100 meters away from the main junction. Residents are having a very difficult time as they are scared to venture out. The animals stay in the area for hours and even when the Forest officials drive them away, the relief is temporary. Since bisons come in groups, it’s very dangerous,” says Akhil, a resident.

Some months back a student who was playing football in a playground had sustained serious injuries in a bison attack. “The incident took place around four months back and the boy is still recovering from the injuries. Some others have narrowly escaped from attacks,” he adds.

Saji, another resident, says human-wildlife conflict has intensified in the area over the years and currently the situation is out of control. “Though we are used to animals straying into human settlements, bisons do not usually enter the town. Nowadays you see large herds grazing in residential parts and recently we counted around twenty bisons on the premises of a house near Kulathupuzha town. We have been facing monkey and elephant menace for years and this latest development has added to our woes,” he says.

While farmers are unable to protect the crops from animals, children are scared of going out unaccompanied due to the frequent presence of bisons and elephants. The residents say there is no point in complaining as the animals always return the next day. “They appear suddenly and the bisons have attacked two persons in our area. There are many houses and offices in the area and we are concerned about the safety of our children. Even if the Forest officials chase them away, they will return within hours. What we need is a permanent solution so that we can live in peace,” Mr. Saji adds.

Surrounded by forest

According to panchayat officials, it’s not possible to introduce mitigation measures as the panchayat is surrounded by forest. “Bisons started straying into the town area around one year back and we have been repeatedly approaching the Forest department. The panchayat had set aside ₹25 lakh for projects like Vanavaranam to prevent elephant incursions, but we will need a lot more funds to manage human-wildlife conflict in the panchayat,” says panchayat president P. Lailabeevi.