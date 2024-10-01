ADVERTISEMENT

Bismi Gopalakrishnan new MGU registrar

Published - October 01, 2024 07:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bismi Gopalakrishnan was appointed Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on Tuesday. Ms. Gopalakrishnan, who currently serves as head of the School of Indian Legal Thought in the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, and as Director of University Research, succeeds B. Prakash, who recently retired from service. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, she has previously served as a member of the university Syndicate, the Head of the Department of Legal Studies at the University of Kerala, and as a member of the Nuwal Academic Council.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US