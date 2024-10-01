Bismi Gopalakrishnan new MGU registrar

Bismi Gopalakrishnan was appointed Registrar of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, on Tuesday. Ms. Gopalakrishnan, who currently serves as head of the School of Indian Legal Thought in the Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, and as Director of University Research, succeeds B. Prakash, who recently retired from service. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, she has previously served as a member of the university Syndicate, the Head of the Department of Legal Studies at the University of Kerala, and as a member of the Nuwal Academic Council.

