Bishops’ council calls for resolution of issues in Vizhinjam

November 28, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KOCHI

An impartial and equitable inquiry should be made into the incidents on Sunday and government must take steps immediately to prevent the situation from growing worse, they demanded

The Hindu Bureau

The road leading to Vizhinjam Fishing Harbour being blocked by fishermen using fishing boats, in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has said that the Union and the State governments failure to study and to find solutions to the fundamental problems that stem from the development of the Vizhinjam port cannot be justified even as a protest by fishermen over various issues has continued for 130 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the council of bishops, the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in Kerala, described as “unfortunate” the untoward incidents on Sunday during a protest led by the Thiruvananthapuram archdiocese. The bishops protested against the registration of cases against Archbishop Thomas Netto and his auxiliary R. Christudas along with leaders of the protesting group.

The bishops’ council said that “the circumstances that led to the violence during Sunday’s protest should have been avoided. However, it is inappropriate that the political leadership and representatives of the administrative machinery make the situation worse through their statements.” The bishops then appealed to the authorities to make statements that will help resolve the issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“An impartial and equitable inquiry should be made into the incidents on Sunday and government must take steps immediately to prevent the situation from growing worse,” the bishops added.

Meanwhile, Kerala Region Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) appealed to the government not to provoke the people but settle the issues amicably. “Instead of provoking people by charging a police case against the archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram the government must come forward to settle the issues in a peaceful manner,” said KRLCC president Bishop Joseph Kariyil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US