Bishop Puthur’s circular burnt in 200 churches: rebels

A circular issued by Mar Bosco Puthur, Apostolic Administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, to be read in churches on Sunday (November 3) was reportedly ignored and publicly burned by believers in over 200 churches, Almaya Munnetam, a rebel group within the Church has claimed.

Believers referred to him and the curia members as “hated people.” The circular was read in only 10 of the 328 churches in the archdiocese and was not read in any convents or institutions holding Sunday Mass. This indicates that 6,50,000 believers responded to the group’s call to ignore and burn the circular, said spokesperson Riju Kanjookaran.

Protesting against what he described as efforts to restrict the right to hold meetings and debate issues within the archdiocese, he said the “threat” that bishops would “veto” decisions made at the general body reflected arrogance. He said that believers would no longer comply with any directions or circulars issued by the apostolic administrator and the curia. Besides, it was decided that newly appointed priests would be required to face the congregation during the Holy Mass.

In the meantime, the Catholic Nasrani Association has called for action as per church rules against those who burned the circular issued by a representative of the Pope. It demanded that such individuals, including members of the clergy, be removed from positions of authority in the Church, as their actions reflect poorly on the institution in the eyes of the public. The Association emphasised that all believers should adhere to directions issued by the Synod, following an executive committee meeting chaired by M.P. George.