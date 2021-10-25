Bishop Moore gets A grade accreditation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It had got a cumulative grade points average of 3.21

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has awarded ‘A’ grade to Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, the first higher education institution in the State to be accredited by the State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC).

The decision was taken at the KSHEC governing council meet chaired by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on Monday. The college was conferred the grade with a cumulative grade points average (CGPA) of 3.21 based on the report presented by the SAAC peer team that was headed by former National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) director Renganath H. Anne Gouda.

An official release stated SAAC grades institutions by including State-specific parameters in the national accrediting system.

The governing council also approved the guidelines for the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post Doctoral Fellowship. Implemented by KSHEC, the fellowship carries amounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 per month for a period of two years.

KSHEC vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal, member secretary Rajan Varughese, executive body members Fathimuth Zuhara, J. Rajan, R.K. Suresh Kumar and Vice Chancellors of various universities participated in the meeting.