ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Moore College secures 62nd rank in NIRF

Published - August 12, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, has been ranked 62nd among colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, conducted by the Ministry of Education. This is the sixth time the college has been placed in the top 100 colleges in India. The educational institution was ranked 51st in 2023, 58th in 2022, 89th in 2021, 76th in 2020, and 92nd in 2018. Bishop Moore College, owned by the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese, was established in 1964. It is accredited NAAC A+ with a CGPA of 3.42. The college offers two research programmes, 11 undergraduate programmes, and five postgraduate programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US