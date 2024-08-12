Bishop Moore College secures 62nd rank in NIRF

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, has been ranked 62nd among colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, conducted by the Ministry of Education. This is the sixth time the college has been placed in the top 100 colleges in India. The educational institution was ranked 51st in 2023, 58th in 2022, 89th in 2021, 76th in 2020, and 92nd in 2018. Bishop Moore College, owned by the CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese, was established in 1964. It is accredited NAAC A+ with a CGPA of 3.42. The college offers two research programmes, 11 undergraduate programmes, and five postgraduate programmes.