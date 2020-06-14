Bishop Moore College ranks 76th in NIRF

The Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, has been ranked 76th among the colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Re-accredited by NAAC with A grade and ranked 92nd in the NIRF 2018 and in between 101 and 150 in NIRF 2019, the college has taken a leap in achieving the 76th rank this time around. The college stands at ninth position among colleges in Kerala. “It is an achievement that Bishop Moore College stands first among the affiliated aided arts and science colleges in Kerala. The college is the only one in the top 100 among the colleges in the Alappuzha district,” said a press note. Bishop Moore College is an Additional Skills Acquisition Programme institution of the State government. The college has registered as a participating institute under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Scheme of the MHRD, under which the college plans to adopt five villages.