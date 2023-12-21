GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bishop Moore College gets A+ grade in NAAC accreditation

December 21, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a grade point of 3.42 during the fourth cycle of its accreditation.

The college ranked 51 by the National Institutional Ranking Framework has been recognised for its outstanding performances in various parameters including curricular aspects, and student achievement and progression.

The grading received by the college is a result of its commitment to the holistic development of the individuals, said Bishop Moore College principal Ranjith Mathew Abraham.

The college was one of the first to be awarded an A grade by the State Assessment and Accreditation Council under the aegis of Kerala State Higher Education Council. The NAAC recognition will bolster the efforts of the college in bettering the career and academic prospects of the community, said Lynnette Joseph, coordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college.

