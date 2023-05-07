ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop K.J. Samuel no more

May 07, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop K.J. Samuel was moderator bishop of the Church of South India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bishop K.J. Samuel, former moderator bishop of the Church of South India, passed away at Kottayam here on Sunday. He was 81.

A decision on the funeral services will be made during a meeting of the church executive committee to be held n Monday morning.

Born as the elder son of K.S. Joseph and Rachel Joseph couple in Elappally, he was ordained as a priest in 1968 and was consecrated as the second bishop of the CSI East Kerala diocese in 1990 .He was subsequently appointed as deputy moderator of the CSI in 1996 and was elected as moderator bishop of the CSI on two occasions in 1998 and 2000.

