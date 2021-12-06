KeralaKochi 06 December 2021 20:15 IST
Bishop Joseph Mor Gregorios to assist Catholicos Baselios Thomas I in administrative affairs of Jacobite Syrian Church
Updated: 06 December 2021 20:15 IST
Joseph Mor Gregorios was serving as trustee of the Episcopal Synod for the past two years and as the secretary for the past 18 years
The Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Syrian Church, Bishop Joseph Mor Gregorios, has been appointed by Patriarch Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II to assist Catholicos Baselios Thomas I in the administrative affairs of the Church.
Joseph Mor Gregorios was serving as trustee of the Episcopal Synod for the past two years and as the secretary for the past 18 years.
