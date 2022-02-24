Bishop Franco to hold classes for priests

50 priests to attend class on ‘how to fight off allegations and overcome traumatic phases of life’

Even as the State government contemplates moving a petition in the High Court to challenge his acquittal by a sessions court, Bishop Franco, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, is set to conduct a class on ‘how to fight off allegations and overcome the traumatic phases of life’ to a closed gathering of catholic priests in Kottayam on Thursday.

According to the organisers, about 50 priests from various dioceses under the Syro-Malabar Church will attend the event, to be held at the Christeen Retreat Centre at Kalathippady near here from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The programme will begin with a class led by the Bishop, followed by a group discussion and a prayer service.

“The class will detail on the various methods that the Bishop deployed to resist the allegations, the traumatic experiences of his life and how he overcame the same, the ways of receiving assistance from outside etc., among others. During the discussion, the Bishop will also share with the priests his thoughts on how to put up a fight in the event of similar attacks against the clergy,” says Justine, programme coordinator.

According to him, the session is being convened so hurriedly as the Bishop may soon move out of Kerala and take charge of some diocese. Following the rape allegation raised by a nun, Bishop Franco was forced to step down as administrator of the Jalandhar diocese in September 2018.

Meanwhile, the Joint Christian Council, a reform-oriented federation of various laity organisations, has alleged that the programme is part of an attempt to glorify the bishop.

“It is learned that the programme comprises lectures and discussions on the current crisis in the Catholic Church. The biggest crisis for the Catholic Church in its struggle for survival, however, is the persecution of nuns and similar incidents by people such as Bishop Franco. Despite this, making the accused Bishop to lead such a meeting of the clergy reveals a conspiracy to whitewash Bishop Franco,” read a statement issued by Felix J. Pulloodan, president of the organisation.