Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s discharge petition dismissed

KOTTAYAM

16 March 2020 13:23 IST

Judge G. Gopakumar directed the Bishop to face trial in the case.

In a major set back to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to discharge him from the nun rape case.

Considering the petition, judge G. Gopakumar directed the bishop to face trial in the case, registered by the Kuravilangad police on the basis of a complaint filed by a Catholic nun of the same diocese.

The petition, filed on January 25 when the court was about to commence a preliminary hearing on the case, sought to discharge the Bishop without even stepping into the hearing as the nun had fabricated a story out of her personal grudge to him. After hearing both sides, the court, however, observed that all the charges against the accused in the charge sheet will remain.

Advertising

Advertising

The court also turned down the petitioner's argument that the prosecution witnesses were not trustworthy and there was no cogent evidence against the accused. Accordingly, the case will be taken up for further proceedings on March 24.

Also read | Bishop Franco Mulakkal and Kerala nun rape case: the story till now

Meanwhile, the court is slated to consider two more petitions moved by the accused on the same date. While the first petition pertained to banning the media from reporting about the case and its trial, the second one sought to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the prosecution and the media for publishing the records under the court’s consideration without permission.

After disposing off the petitions, the court is slated to conduct a preliminary hearing and freae the charges accordingly. The accused will have to turn up in the court for every posting, but can request for exemption in exceptional conditions.

Last time the Bishop had appeared before the court was on November 30. On that occasion, he had secured an extension to his bail period.