Bishop Franco moves SC seeking discharge

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, has approached the Supreme Court claiming innocence and seeking to discharge him without a trial.

In his petition, the former head of the Catholic diocese in Jalandhar claimed that he was ‘falsely implicated’ in the case by the complainant after he questioned her financial dealings. The accused moved the apex court after the Kerala High Court dismissed his petition that sought directions to discharge him without a trial in the rape case. Earlier, a trial court had also rejected his bail plea.

The bishop, 56, was arrested on rape charge on September 21, 2018 after a nun in the Missionaries of Jesus congregation filed a complaint accusing him of raping her. The police had filed a 1,400-page chargesheet against him in the case.