Bishop Anikkuzhikkattil passes away at 77

KOCHI: The first bishop of Idukki diocese of the Syro-Malabar church, Mathew Anikkuzhikkattil, died at a private medical college at Kolencherry, near Kochi, in the early hours of Friday. He was 77. He was under treatment for about a month for age-related ailments when the end came.

The body is kept at the Nirmala Medical Mission Centre, Moovattupuzha. He will be buried at the Vazhathoppu cathedral in Idukki on Tuesday. Cardinal George Alencherry, major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar church, will lead the burial ceremonies, scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m., said a spokesman for the diocese.

Guidelines issued by the government for the lockdown period will be followed during the burial ceremonies.

The late bishop was born at Kunchithanni on September 23, 1942. He completed his preliminary education at Kadaplamattam and Kunchithanni before joining the Kothamangalam minor seminary to start his priestly studies. He was ordained a priest in March 1971.

He was appointed the first bishop of Idukki after the Kothamangalam diocese was bifurcated in 2003. He was consecrated a bishop in January 2003 and continued to head the diocese of Idukki until his retirement in 2018.

His associates recalled him as a down-to-earth personality, steeped in simplicity. He was deeply involved with the people of Idukki, who faced difficulties in obtaining land possession deeds.

CM condoles death

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of the bishop. He said the people would remember the bishop for his forceful involvement in social issues.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India said Anikuzhikattil had always acted as the voice of farmers and the working class in the high ranges of Kerala.