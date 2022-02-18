BIS raids transformer maker at Aluva

February 18, 2022 22:44 IST

KOCHI

The Kochi unit of the Bureau of Indian Standards son Friday said it was initiating action against M/s Intrans Electro Components Pvt Ltd located at Erumathala in Aluva for manufacturing distribution transformers without the mandatory BIS licence. A search on the company premises was conducted by BIS officials Junitha T.R. and Dhinesh Rajagopalan on Thursday.

A press release said the offence was punishable with an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least ₹2 lakh, if not both.

