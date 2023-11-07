BIS declares Kerala a total hallmarking State

November 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala has been declared a total hallmarking State for gold jewellery.

The declaration was made by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Director A. Mohammed Ismail, said a communication from All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association in Kochi on Tuesday. BIS Joint Director Sandeep S. Kumar, Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association president B. Govindan, general secretary K. Surendran, and treasurer S. Abdul Nassar were present.

Hallmarking for the entire State was achieved with the recent inauguration of a hallmarking facility for Idukki district. All the other 13 districts had established hallmarking facilities earlier.

Hallmarking of gold ornaments enables a customer to be fully assured of the quality of gold. Ornaments or gold products can be traced using the unique identification number, which provides details about the product through an online facility.

The BIS made hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory from June 23, 2021. Kerala is the first State in the country to achieve hallmarking for all its districts.

