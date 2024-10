The 90th birthday celebration of the late poet Sugathakumari will begin in Kochi on November 1. Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, will inaugurate the celebrations at Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor, at 7.30 a.m. M. Sankar, executive director, BPCL Kochi Refineries, will be the chief guest. Kummanam Rajasekharan and architect Sankar will speak on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.