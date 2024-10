The 90th birthday celebration of the late poet Sugathakumari will begin in Kochi on November 1. Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, will inaugurate the celebrations at Cochin Refineries School, Thiruvaniyoor, at 7.30 a.m. M. Sankar, executive director, BPCL Kochi Refineries, will be the chief guest. Kummanam Rajasekharan and architect Sankar will speak on the occasion.