Birth centenary celebrations for CPI leader M.T. Chandrasenan on August 14

The birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader late M.T. Chandrasenan will be held at YMCA Hall, Alappuzha on August 14 at 4.30 p.m.

The programme organised jointly by the Thaiparambil Family Trust and World Malayalee Federation will be inaugurated by CPI leader Pannian Raveendran.

On the occasion, M.T. Chandrasenan Centenary Awards will be presented to CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam, former Minister G. Sudhakaran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (posthumously) and former Chief Secretary V.P. Joy.

Former Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, CPI district secretary T.J. Anjelose, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, and others will attend.

