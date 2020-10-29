Birth anniversary of the Prophet celebrated

Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari leading a session praising Prophet Mohammed during the night-long Milad-e-Sherif celebrations on Thursday.

Malappuram

29 October 2020 20:29 IST

The Madin Academy here celebrated Milad-e-Sherif, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, by engaging in prayers and singing hymns of the Prophet during a night-long programme on Wednesday. Circumventing COVID restrictions, the programme was aired live on various platforms of social media and the mainstream media.

Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari led the celebrations that began on Wednesday evening and concluded on Thursday morning. The organisers said a number of people from different continents took part in the programmes.

A flower show by children to the accompaniment of hymns in praise of Prophet Mohammed substituted the usual Milad rally. The rally was abandoned following a request by District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan in view of the pandemic situation.

The programme was held on a stage built by the Madin Kulliyya students by using discarded materials. The organisers said that the stage was a reminder of Prophet Mohammed’s love for the environment.

However, Milad-e-Sherif celebrations under the banner of the Madin Able World will continue till Saturday. The celebrations titled Himma (meaning determination) stood apart as differently abled persons attended it from across the country.

Marvan Munawwar, a student from Kasaragod, stood out by his melodious recitation of the Quran, and delivering the azaan. Haj Committee Chairman C. Mohammed Faizy inaugurated the Himma programme.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama secretary Ponmala Abdul Khadir Musliar inaugurated a Mawlid session on Thursday morning. Sayed Bukhari led the prayers.