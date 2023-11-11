ADVERTISEMENT

Birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal celebrated

November 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 111th birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal, the ruler of the erstwhile Travancore, was celebrated at Panchavadi in Kowdiar Palace on Saturday.

The celebration was organised under the aegis of the Sri Chithira Thirunal Memorial Committee.

Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi and Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, members of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, lit the Bhadra Deepam after visiting the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Floral tributes were also paid by the members of the royal family along with magician Gopinath Muthukad, who was the chief guest at the function, and others. A music concert by Carnatic vocalist K. Omanakutty was also held on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US