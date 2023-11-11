Birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal celebrated

November 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 111th birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal, the ruler of the erstwhile Travancore, was celebrated at Panchavadi in Kowdiar Palace on Saturday.

The celebration was organised under the aegis of the Sri Chithira Thirunal Memorial Committee.

Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi and Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, members of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, lit the Bhadra Deepam after visiting the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Floral tributes were also paid by the members of the royal family along with magician Gopinath Muthukad, who was the chief guest at the function, and others. A music concert by Carnatic vocalist K. Omanakutty was also held on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.