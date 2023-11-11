Birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal celebrated

November 11, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The 111th birth anniversary of Sri Chithira Thirunal, the ruler of the erstwhile Travancore, was celebrated at Panchavadi in Kowdiar Palace on Saturday.

The celebration was organised under the aegis of the Sri Chithira Thirunal Memorial Committee.

Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi and Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, members of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, lit the Bhadra Deepam after visiting the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Floral tributes were also paid by the members of the royal family along with magician Gopinath Muthukad, who was the chief guest at the function, and others. A music concert by Carnatic vocalist K. Omanakutty was also held on the occasion.