ADVERTISEMENT

Birth anniversary of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh celebrated

April 15, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh was remembered here on his 105th birth anniversary for his professional competence, leadership and strategic vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Air Command (SAC) of the Indian Air Force celebrated the birth anniversary by organising sporting events, lectures and presentations at all units under SAC.

IAF personnel along with their families participated in the events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjan Singh was born on April 15, 1919. He joined the Air Force at the age of 19. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) in 1944 for displaying outstanding leadership, skill and courage in the Burma Campaign during World War II, the SAC said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During his career, he flew more than 60 types of different aircraft. On August 1, 1964, he took over as the Chief of Air Staff in the rank of Air Marshal and served till 1969. The Government of India conferred the rank of the Marshal of Indian Air Force to Arjan Singh in January 2002 making him the first and only ‘Five Star’ rank officer with the Air Force.

Arjan Singh passed away on September 16, 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US