Biriyani challenge
Kozhikode
Athani, treatment assistance centre under the Narikkuni Pain and palliative Care Centre is organising a biriyani challenge on March 12 to raise funds for its functioning. The biryani challenge that will be held at the Malabar campus in Narikkuni involves preparing biryani for 50,000 people. Those interested in participating in the initiative may contact 9605333664, a press release said.
