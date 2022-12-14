Birds culled in Kottayam to prevent bird flu

December 14, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Aimed at controlling the bird flu outbreak that has hit the region for the third consecutive year, about 7,000 birds in duck farms located across Arppokkara and Talyazha grama panchayats in Kottayam were culled on Wednesday .

Officials said all ducks within one kilometre radius of the areas where the presence of the avian influenza virus H5N1 has been detected were culled as per the guidelines of the Central government. Prior to the arrival of culling teams to the affected areas, around 500 virus-infected broiler chickens died in a farm near Thalayazham.

In Arpookkara, 4,027 ducks were culled in a farm, while 865 had died before commencing the process. Presence of Avian influenza virus has been detected in at least a couple of farms in Thalayazham, where nearly 3,000 ducks were culled and 1,300 eggs destroyed.

According to Shaji Panickasseril, district animal husbandry officer, surveillance has been strengthened in panchayats adjacent to the Vembanad backwaters in view of the outbreak. “ Directions have been issued to all veterinary clinics across the district regarding the steps to be taken in view of the detection of the disease. Moreover, we have asked farmers who have a huge number of ducks to send their geo locations to identify their locations so that we can take immediate action in view of an emergency. They have also been advised to keep off from the bird flu-affected areas,” he said.

The back-to-back duck flu outbreaks, meanwhile, has put the brakes on the flourishing sector of duck rearing in the backwater regions. The number of farms has more than halved over the period even as the flock size they keep has increased over time.

“The latest outbreak has left those remaining in the sector completely devastated. But caution should be exercised against the attempts to take advantage of the compensation from the government by inflating the flock size,”’ said Aby Ipe, district general secretary of the Karshaka Congress.

The reports of a bird flu outbreak in the region, which sits next door to some of the most renowned international tourist destinations including Kumarakom, also came at a time when the tourism industry was looking for a revival after being in a prolonged limbo.