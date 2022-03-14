Bird survey in Aralam sanctuary spots 176 species

Black-headed idis sighted for first time in area

Black-headed idis sighted for first time in area

KANNUR

Nearly 176 bird species were spotted during a three-day bird survey in the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, which concluded on Sunday.

Ornithologist V. Sashi Kumar, noted bird observer Sathyan Mepayoor and Roshnath Ramesh of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences , Pookode, Wayanad, led the survey. Around 60 persons, including personnel attached to the Department of Forests and Wildlife, and other volunteers assisted them. The survey, usually carried out annually, was conducted after a gap of two years. The COVID-19-induced lockdown stood in the way of the survey last year.

The 21 st survey was conducted in 10 locations including Valyanchal, Paripthod, Chavachy, Ambalapara, and Meenmutti. “About 240 different bird species were identified in the sanctuary during the surveys conducted so far. Nearly 70% of the species have made the forest their natural habitat. This reflects the healthy environment in the sanctuary for various birds, “ Wildlife Warden V. Santhosh Kumar said.

Biologist M.A. Yadhumon said black-headed idis, usually spotted in wetlands, was sighted for the first time in the sanctuary. “Interestingly, this water species bird was found inside the forest region,“ he said.

Another important species spotted during the survey was the Legge’s hawk-eagle. “The presence of this medium-sized eagle was reported in the sanctuary earlier. But these raptors (birds of prey) were rarely spotted during the previous surveys,“ he said.