Bird survey in Achencoil forest division spots 174 species

February 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

A total of 174 species were spotted in the first scientific bird survey conducted in the Achencoil forest division from February 15 to 19.

Though the main objective was to record information about birds, the survey team also collected preliminary data on the mammals, reptiles, amphibians, butterflies and dragonflies seen during the survey.

Sri Lanka bay owl, Great Indian hornbill, Lesser coucal, Dollarbird, Great eared nightjar, Wayanad laughing thrush, Squat-tailed bulbul, Grey-headed bulbul, Ceylon frogmouth and Sirkeer malkoha were among the different species found in the region.

“The presence of Ceylon frogmouth in almost every part shows the uniqueness of the Achencoil forest,” said P.O. Nameer, professor, University of Agriculture. Divisional Forest Officer Sunil Sahadevan said a detailed report of the survey will be published soon.

The exercise was jointly carried out by the State Forest department, the College of Forestry under Kerala Agricultural University, Kollam Birding Battalion and Pathanamthitta Birders. Data collection was done by small teams consisting of bird watchers, bird photographers and Forest officials. They had camped at 11 locations in the Achencoil, Kallar and Kanyar ranges of the forest division to study the different ecosystems of the area. Apart from forest officials, around 40 observers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu participated in the survey.

Range officers Arun Kumar, Anish Kumar, Baburaj and bird watchers Jishnu, Hari Mavelikara, Venugopala Prabhu, Biju P.B and Sarlin were part of the team.