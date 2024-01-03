Bird hit incidents on a steady rise in Kerala airports

January 03, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Despite stricter enforcement of waste management rules, airports across Kerala continue to report bird strike incidents, which has seen a steady increase in the past six years.

Close to 350 cases of bird hits on aircraft were reported in the State from 2018 to 2023 with Cochin International Airport accounting for the majority of the cases. Most of the cases were reported either during the take-off or approaching phase of the flight.

Among the major airports in the country, Cochin airport, with 187 cases, stands 5th in terms of the total number of wildlife animal strikes, including bird strikes, reported during this period, according to the data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Delhi airport tops the table with 710 cases in the past six years, followed by Mumbai with 352 cases, Ahmedabad with 319 cases, Bengaluru (271 cases) and Chennai (200 cases). Hyderabad has reported 186 bird strike incidents and Kolkata 181.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State, with four international airports, reported 58 bird-hit incidents in 2018 which is considered one of the most potent threats to flight operations, and the number steadily increased to 93 up to October 31.

The aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued regulations and guidelines for the management of potential wildlife hazards at licensed airports. Though Rule 91 of The Aircraft Rule 1937 prohibits dumping of garbage and slaughter of animals, which are likely to attract wildlife, within 10 km of Aerodrome Reference Point, littering of garbage is slated to be the main reason for the increasing bird-strike incidents in Kerala.

“Though measures like firing sound guns and other methodologies are adopted to ward off birds from approaching the runway premises, indiscriminate littering of garbage on airport premises and nearby areas continues to attract birds, posing a threat to fight operations,” said a senior officer of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Treatment plant

Following the rise in incidents of garbage being left out in the open near the Thiruvananthapuram airport by local residents, the airport concessionaire has now approached the district administration with a proposal to set up a waste treatment plant near the airport, he said.

The airport also pledged to provide ₹1 crore from its Corporate Environmental Responsibility fund to set up the plant, which is now under the consideration of the government. If a bird strike is noticed during the time of take-off, the aircraft has to be called back and the journey can be resumed only after mandatory inspection, causing loss for the airline companies and delay in flight operations, leaving a cascading effect on other services, said the officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.