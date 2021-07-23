Bird Flu suspected in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kozhikode District is on high alert after suspected Bird Flu has been reported from a private poultry farm in Koorachundu Panchayat in the district. The test results of samples sent to Regional Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram after 300 birds in the farm were found dead recently, has come out positive for Bird Flu. However, the outbreak will be declared officially only after confirmation from Bhopal, official sources said.

The District Collector has convened an emergency meeting and ordered surveillance in a 10 kilometre radius of the farm. Also other farms in nearby areas have also been ordered to shut down temporarily. If the results from Bhopal turned positive, all the birds in the farm in question will be culled.

Bird Flu has been reported from other states in the country recently. It was only a couple of days ago that a 12- year old boy succumbed to the disease in Haryana.

