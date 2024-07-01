Bird flu situation in Alappuzha call for urgent measures: J. Chinchurani

Drawing attention to the grave situation in Alappuzha district arising from the bird flu outbreak, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani on Monday informed the State Assembly that urgent measures were needed to tackle the situation.

Speaking during the discussion on the demands for grants for animal husbandry and dairying in the House, Ms. Chinchurani said bird flu has been reported across Alappuzha and that more than one lakh birds have been culled across Alappuzha and parts of neighbouring Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

“Kerala is facing a lot of problems on account of bird flu. We’ve had to cull the largest number of birds in Alappuzha district,” Ms. Chinchurani said, adding that the Centre has been apprised of the situation.

Ducks and chicken account for much of the disease-stricken birds, but the flu has also been confirmed in pigeon, crow, heron and peahen, showed samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, the Minister said.

Bird flu has been reported in one taluk each of Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts as well, she added. So far, 85,297 birds (duck and chicken) have been culled in Alappuzha, followed by 22,202 in Kottayam and 7,290 in Pathanamthitta.

An expert panel appointed by the State government to study the bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha had visited flu-hit Thanneermukkom, Cherthala, Cheruthana, and Chengannur Central Hatchery on Thursday and collected samples.

Dairy college in capital

The State government has identified 16 acres of land in Nettukaltheri for establishing a dairy college, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani informed the Assembly on Monday. The Animal Husbandry department is also planning to use part of this land for green fodder cultivation, she said. “We’ve been trying to increase the area under cultivation of fodder grass in stages across the State. But it is very hard to find land, she said.