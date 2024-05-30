Bird flu outbreak in Kottayam

Authorities on Thursday confirmed the outbreak of bird flu (H5N1) in Payippad grama panchayat, Kottayam.

According to officials, a test of samples at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed the outbreak of the disease among the duck stock reared in the Ettyakari polders in Ward 1 of the local body. Over the past few days, several birds at the farm perished, prompting the submission of samples to NIHSAD for examination.

As per estimates, the farm has a stock of 18,000 ducks. In view of the outbreak, it was decided to designate the area within a one-km radius around the farm as an infected zone, and the area within a ten-km radius as a surveillance zone. All birds within the infected zone will be culled, while those within the surveillance zone will be monitored. Subsequently, a disinfection drive will be carried out across poultry farms in the region.

The sale and movement of all bird stock and other poultry products such as eggs, meat, and manure (fertilizer) from the infected area has been banned.