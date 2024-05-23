Bird flu outbreak in Kottayam

The authorities on Thursday confirmed the outbreak of bird flu (H5N1) at the Regional Poultry Farm run by the Animal Husbandry department in Manarcad, Kottayam.

According to District Collector V. Vigneshwari, a test of samples at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, has confirmed the outbreak of the disease. Over the past few days, several birds at the farm perished, prompting the submission of samples to NIHSAD for examination.

9,000 birds

As per estimates, the farm has a stock of 9,000 birds. In view of the outbreak, it was decided to designate the area within a one-kilometre radius around the farm as an infected zone, and the area within a ten-kilometre radius as a surveillance zone. All birds within the infected zone will be culled, while those within the surveillance zone will be monitored. Subsequently, a disinfection drive will be carried out across poultry farms in the region.

The sale and movement of all bird stock and other poultry products such as eggs, meat, and manure (fertilizer) in wards 12, 13, and 14 of Manarcad panchayat and wards two and three of Puthupally panchayat have been completely banned until further notice.