Bird flu in Kerala: Special teams from Kollam arrive in Alappuzha for culling operations

Kerala’s Animal Husbandry department has deployed special teams from Kollam to control the spread of bird flu in Alappuzha. Containing avian influenza and culling of birds in affected areas are the main responsibilities of the team members.

Ten rapid response teams (RRTs) comprising 10 veterinary doctors, 20 livestock inspectors and 20 attenders in total are being sent from Kollam district and they will start the operations from June 26.

Bird flu had spread to about 24 places in Alappuzha district, including Central Hatchery at Chengannur, while culling and disinfection had been completed in 16 of these places.

Bird flu was newly reported from Chennam Pallippuram (four centres), Mararikulam South (one), Thanneermukkam (one), Cherthala municipality (one) and Puliyoor Central Hatchery (one) and culling is needed in all these places.

The assistance of the neighbouring districts was sought as the facilities of the department in Alappuzha was not enough. District Animal Husbandry Officer D. Shine Kumar has instructed those participating in the culling operations to undergo a 10-day home quarantine.