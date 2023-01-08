ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu in Azhoor: mass culling of birds to commence today

January 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry department will launch a mass culling of birds within a one-km radius of Perunguzhi Junction ward of Azhoor grama panchayat, near Chirayinkeezhu, on Monday.

The decision was taken to contain the outbreak of the bird flu that has been reported from a private farm in Perunguzhi. Samples that were collected from the area in wake of the mass death of numerous ducks and chicken had tested positive for the H5N1 strain of avian influenza.

While no case of bird flu has been reported outside the farm, the authorities have decided to adopt necessary steps to prevent a possible spread.

A preparatory meeting that was held in the grama panchayat on Sunday decided to deploy the rapid response teams of the Animal Husbandry department to seven wards of the local body. While all domesticated birds including ducks and chickens will be culled in Perunguzhi Junction and Railway Station wards, those coming within the one-km radius in panchayat Office, Krishnapuram, Akkaravila, Naalumukku and Kottaramthuruthu wards will be culled. Eggs, meat, bird droppings and feeds will also be destroyed in these areas.

The district administration has also decided to prohibit the transfer and sale of such birds to and from the surveillance zone of 9-km radius outside the culling zone. The transportation of eggs, meat, fertilizer and feeds from the region will also be banned for three months. The areas that will witness such restrictions include Kizhuvilam, Kadakkavoor, Keezhattingal, Chirayinkeezhu, Mangalapuram, Andoorkonam and Pothencode grama panchayats, Kazhakuttom ward, and Attinkuzhy area of Attipra ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

