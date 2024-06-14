ADVERTISEMENT

Bird flu detected in chickens in Cherthala municipality

Updated - June 14, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 07:30 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Animal Husbandry department officials say the disease was detected in chickens at poultry farms in ward 15 (Kurikkachira) and ward 16 (Polytechnic) of the civic body

The Hindu Bureau

Avian flu was confirmed in Cherthala municipality in Alappuzha on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the disease was detected in chickens at poultry farm in ward 15 (Kurikkachira) of the civic body.

Following the mass bird deaths at the farms last week, the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza.

On Thursday, the outbreak was confirmed in chickens at a poultry farm in ward 10 (Chathanad) of Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat and crows in ward 4 (Ayurveda Hospital) of Muhamma grama panchayat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AHD officials, citing preliminary assessment, said that 3,505 birds within the 1-km radius of the hotspots in Cherthala will be culled on Saturday. Likewise, 2,942 birds in Kanjikuzhy and Muhamma will be culled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US