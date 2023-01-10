Bird flu: culling over, poultry farms sanitised in Azhoor panchayat

January 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The disease-control measures launched by the Department of Animal Husbandry in the wake of the outbreak of avian influenza in a farm at Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram were completed on Tuesday.

As many as 3,338 birds, including hens, ducks and other pet birds, were culled and 693 eggs and 344 kg of poultry feed destroyed in a major drive. The farms were sanitised as part of the operation.

A press note issued by the department said the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had been sought to sanitise big farms. Poultry shops and egg outlets in the surveillance zone would be allowed to reopen subject to conditions.

Ban to continue

The ban on transport of birds and bird meat in the surveillance zone within a radius of 1 to 10 km and the sale of live chicken would continue for 90 days, but farmers would be allowed to bring in poultry feed for the birds within the area. The vehicles would have to be sanitised before leaving the zone.

The eggs produced at layer farms within the zone could be sold in the area but the spent chicken could be sold only after processing. Farmers would be allowed to rear the existing chicken stock in broiler farms and sell them within the surveillance zone after processing.